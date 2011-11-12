LONDON Nov 12 Tottenham Hotspur manager
Harry Redknapp and his former chairman at Portsmouth, Milan
Mandaric, will go on trial in London on tax evasion charges on
Jan. 23, Judge Leonard QC announced on Saturday.
The 64-year-old Redknapp, the favourite to become the next
England manager, is currently recovering from minor heart
surgery and is not expected to return to work at Premier League
club Spurs until at least the end of the month.
Appearing in court documents under the name Henry, he and
73-year-old Mandaric, are jointly accused of two counts of
cheating the public revenue.
The charges against them concern two payments, totalling
$295,000, from the former Portsmouth chairman to the club's then
manager via a bank account in Monaco between April 1 2002 and
November 28 2007 that are alleged to have evaded tax and
national insurance contributions.
Redknapp and Mandaric, who is now Sheffield Wednesday
chairman, both deny the charges. The trial is due to last for
two weeks.
