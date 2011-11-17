LONDON Nov 17 Tottenham Hotspur manager
Harry Redknapp could return to the dugout for Monday's Premier
League match against Aston Villa after undergoing heart surgery,
first-team coach Joe Jordan said on Thursday.
Redknapp, the favourite to take over as England manager from
Fabio Capello, had said he expected to be out of action for up
to five weeks after having an operation to unblock coronary
arteries two weeks ago.
The 64-year-old, however, could be ready to return after
missing just two matches.
"It will depend on his conversation with the medical people
who will give him advice," Jordan told the club website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"He's feeling good, he sounds good and I would think there
is a possibility he will be back for the Villa game.
"The way he sounds, he's very keen and optimistic that will
happen."
Redknapp and his former chairman at Portsmouth, Milan
Mandaric, are due go on trial in London on tax evasion charges
on Jan. 23.
Redknapp and Mandaric, who is now Sheffield Wednesday
chairman, both deny the charges.
Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League table,
nine points behind leaders Manchester City.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)