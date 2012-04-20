LONDON, April 20 Harry Redknapp's credentials to
become England's next manager have been given a ringing
endorsement by one of the Football Association's board members
who will have a say in the final decision on Fabio Capello's
replacement.
With Euro 2012 little more than a month away, England are
still without a full-time coach after Capello quit in February
but Redknapp, whose Tottenham Hotspur side are battling to
finish in the Premier League top four, is seen as the favourite.
"I think Harry Redknapp would make a good England coach," FA
board member Phil Gartside, who is chairman of Bolton Wanderers,
told the BBC.
"He's had success at every club he has been at and he sets
teams up to win."
The FA has been guarded about discussing potential
candidates and Gartside's comments are the first from within the
national association directly backing Redknapp.
"Harry is an outstanding English manager," Gartside added.
"The one quality which I believe the England manager should
have is a winning mentality.
"For too long, we have not had a team which is capable of
winning a tournament. The most important job for any England
manager is to win a tournament for us."
Under-21 coach Stuart Pearce is currently acting as
caretaker manager for the senior squad who next face a friendly
against Norway in Oslo on May 26.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)