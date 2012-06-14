By Toby Davis
LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 Harry Redknapp was seemingly on
the verge of scaling the highest peak in English soccer but,
just six weeks later, he has been brought down to earth with a
bump after being jettisoned as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.
When the "people's choice" to replace Fabio Capello as
England boss was overlooked in favour of Roy Hodgson on May 1,
few would have predicted it was the beginning of a remarkable
descent that culminated in Redknapp being sacked by his club on
Thursday.
In a familiar pose, he leant out of his car window to
address a waiting reporter and explained his dismissal had
nothing to do with the media circus that had followed him around
from the minute Capello announced his departure.
"No effect whatsoever," the 65-year-old said on Sky Sports
News. "I kept my counsel about that all through and in the end
England was nothing at all to do with anything."
Nor was it anything to do with his side's loss of form
following Capello's resignation that saw Tottenham drop from 10
points clear in third place, to one point behind rivals Arsenal
at the at end of the season.
Although they scraped into fourth place, they were
eventually prevented from entering the Champions League next
season when Chelsea won the competition having finished sixth in
the table.
"I still think the same outcome would have come if Chelsea
hadn't had won it that's the feeling I got," Redknapp added.
The club said Redknapp had arrived at the club at a time
when "his experience and approach was exactly what was needed".
Which implies they now are looking for a different mould of
manager to the one who had taken them from bottom of the table
when he arrived in 2008 to a Champions League quarter-final in
2011 and consistent top five finishes.
Redknapp is a likeable East Londoner with a penchant for
comic one liners. He is an old-school man-manager, who is able
to get the famous soccer cliche of "110 percent" from his
players.
His tactical acumen, however, has been frequently called
into question.
To a certain extent he was the obvious choice to succeed
Capello, with the FA inclined towards an Englishman following
the Italian's fraught tenure.
Redknapp had outperformed all his fellow countrymen in the
Premier League and could unquestionably motivate players to
outperform their ability.
CAN'T SPELL
But whether he had the tactical know-how to succeed during
the long slog of a qualifying campaign, when there are no longer
any easy trips to far flung destinations in Eastern Europe, was
another matter.
Just as the campaign to have him installed as England's
number one gathered pace, the wheels started to come off
Tottenham's drive for Champions League football.
Amid accusations that he had become distracted by the
speculation surrounding his future, fans were also questioning
his decisions to tinker with a tried and trusted formation that
had served them so well up to that point.
Experiments with scorching left-winger Gareth Bale through
the middle or on the right rarely bore fruit while his decision
occasionally to switch to two defensive midfielders stifled the
rampaging spirit that had blown many teams off the pitch.
The England manager's job was not his only off-field
distraction. He endured the unpleasant glare of a court case on
tax evasion charges, of which he was cleared in February.
Perhaps it was a confession he made during his hearing that
cemented his position among an older generation of managers.
In the modern age when football is increasingly reduced to
statistical analysis by technocrat coaches, Redknapp admitted he
was "the most disorganised person in the world", who writes
"like a two-year-old and can't spell", doesn't "know what an
email is" and has "never sent a text".
This was probably not music to the ears of Tottenham
chairman Daniel Levy, who wanted to create an image of Tottenham
as a modern, high-flying, big-spending soccer club.
Redknapp's managerial CV is also far from gilded.
He won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 but this stands
out as the principle shining beacon of success in a career
spanning nearly 30 years.
He did, however, succeed in bringing together a collection
of players at Tottenham who have the talent to mount a title
challenge.
"I have left behind some fantastic players," Redknapp said.
"The only disappointment is that it was a team that could
have gone on and won the Premiership in a year or two.
"I only wish I could have been able to see that through and
be part of that."
