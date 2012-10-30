LONDON Oct 30 Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has ruled out any interest in taking over English second tier side Blackburn Rovers.

Media reports had said the 65-year-old, sacked by Spurs in the close season despite a fourth place Premier League finish last term, was holding talks with Indian-owned Rovers as they look to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

However, Redknapp has categorically denied any talks or that he will replace Steve Kean, who resigned after months of pressure from unhappy fans.

"It's not something I would look to do or look to do in the future. It's not for me," he told Sky Sports News on Tuesday while admitting he had received offers from other clubs, including from abroad.

Asked if he would rule out managing in the second division entirely, he said: "No not necessarily, if I thought it was something I was interested in.

"I'm starting to get bored...you can only play golf so often. I'm losing too many golf balls at the moment." (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)