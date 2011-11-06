LONDON Nov 6 Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry
Redknapp could face a four- or five-week layoff after undergoing
minor heart surgery, he said on Sunday.
The Premier League club had initially said the 64-year-old,
favourite to take over as England manager from Fabio Capello
next July, would be set to return to work in two weeks following
Wednesday's operation.
"(The doctor's) telling me I shouldn't even think about
(returning) for at least four to five weeks. I hope to be back
before then," Redknapp told Britain's Sky Sports News.
Redknapp said he would try to stay calm in front of the
television while watching Spurs visit Fulham in the Premier
League later on Sunday.
