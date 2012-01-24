LONDON Jan 24 Tottenham Hotspur manager
Harry Redknapp denied receiving a "bung" from his former
Portsmouth chairman Milan Mandaric and threatened to "sue the
bollocks" off a journalist who inquired why $295,000 had been
transferred to his Monaco bank account, a London court heard on
Tuesday.
On the second day of a high-profile trial, the jury were
read expletive-ridden extracts from a telephone conversation in
which Redknapp told a News of the World (NoTW) reporter that
Mandaric was ill-informed about the nature of the payments.
"What is (Mandaric) talking about? It is a bonus," Redknapp
told NoTW journalist Rob Beasley during a 2009 telephone
interview.
In a tense conversation with Beasley, reported by the Press
Association, Redknapp said "there ain't nothing crooked" in the
payments.
"It's nothing to do with a bung. It's paid by the chairman."
Both Mandaric and Redknapp, who is the favourite to become
the next England football manager, deny two counts of cheating
the public revenue, an offence which can be punished by either
an unlimited fine or a jail sentence.
The prosecution alleges that Mandaric, now chairman at
Sheffield Wednesday, paid $295,000 over several years into
Redknapp's offshore bank account in Monaco to avoid paying
taxes.
Beasley interviewed Mandaric, a Serbian, several days before
speaking to Redknapp about the tax evasion allegations.
When Beasley relayed to Redknapp that Mandaric had told him
the money transferred to Monaco was investments outside
football, Redknapp contradicted this version of events and said
it formed part of his bonus at Portsmouth.
"If it was something dodgy I would have gone over there
and brought it back in a briefcase," Redknapp said, explaining
that part of the Monaco money was profit made on the sale of
Peter Crouch from Portsmouth to Aston Villa.
According to the transcript, Redknapp also told Beasley he
had "the best accountants in England " and said the Inland
Revenue was fully aware of his banking activities in Monaco.
John Black, prosecuting, said Redknapp "feigned" ignorance
over his offshore bank account.
"The existence of the bank account was not registered to
Revenue and Customs for a period of six years, two months...
after Mr Redknapp was first arrested and questioned in the
course of this investigation," Black said.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clare Fallon)