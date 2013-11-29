Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
LONDON Nov 29 A senior member of the English Football Association's referee's department will appear in court next week over allegations of hacking into the FA's computers.
Football League referee Dean Mohareb, 30, from Stockport, will face charges of perverting the course of justice and unauthorised access to computer data.
Two other men will also appear at Stockport Magistrates Court charged with perverting the course of justice. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.