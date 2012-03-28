LONDON, March 28 A referee sent off five players
in the dressing rooms after a post-match brawl at an English
League Two (fourth tier) game between Bradford City and
promotion-chasing Crawley Town.
"I can't believe this has happened," Bradford manager Phil
Parkinson, who had three players shown red cards after the 2-1
home defeat on Tuesday night, told the BBC.
"I have never been in a situation before where a ref has
come into the dressing room, pulled players on one side and sent
them off. He wouldn't allow me in there."
Six Crawley players and one from Bradford were booked during
the match with Bradford's Andrew Davies, who was sent off, now
set for a five-match ban after being shown red cards twice
previously this season.
