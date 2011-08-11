MANCHESTER, England Aug 11 The conduct of
players and managers towards referees will be under even more
scrutiny when the Premier League season starts this weekend
after officials announced a directive on Thursday aimed at
tackling dissent.
Fiery rants at match officials during games and colourful
post-match interviews criticising them were common last season,
with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson receiving a
touchline ban, and the league wants to address the issue.
"Last season we saw goals galore, twists and turns at both
ends of the table, and stadia packed with passionate fans,"
Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore said in a
statement.
"We want more of the same but with that popularity and reach
come certain responsibilities.
"We have spent the summer discussing with the players,
managers and match officials how we can best tackle the elements
of unacceptable behaviour we highlighted last March -- visibly
disrespectful behaviour, mass confrontation and the like."
The league said it was focusing on issues such as players
turning their backs on referees or surrounding them, as well as
the behaviour of managers towards match officials in the
technical area and in post-match interviews.
Scudamore announced the directive at an event to launch the
new season where he was joined by West Bromwich Albion manager
Roy Hodgson.
"Referees are an integral part of our game and sometimes we
are less kind to them than we should be," Hodgson said,
endorsing the league move.
"We all make mistakes -- managers, players and referees. If
we are caught out letting our emotions run away with us, we know
the day after we are wrong and that we shouldn't do it.
"These initiatives are really important and we really need
to stress it," added Hodgson.
Last season Ferguson was charged with improper conduct for
comments made after a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea when he said he
"feared the worst" after noticing that Martin Atkinson would be
the referee.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger served a one-match ban after
remonstrating with match officials in September and United
defender Rafael accepted an improper conduct charge for arguing
with a referee after being sent off in January.
The season kicks off this weekend, with fixtures including
champions United travelling to West Brom on Sunday.
Saturday's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton has
been postponed following this week's riots in England.
