Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON Feb 15 Dutch teenager Karim Rekik could make his Blackburn Rovers debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday after being loaned to the Championship side from Manchester City.
The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut for City's first team in December, has joined Rovers until the end of the season.
Rekik, who plays for the Netherlands Under-19 side, also spent the end of last season on loan to Portsmouth.
"I'm happy to say that I'm going on loan to Blackburn Rovers and be part of the team," Rekik said on Twitter.
"Hope to win many games and learn for my future at Man City."
Rekik, who joined City from Feyenoord, signed a new contract with City late last year and is seen as one of the club's brightest hopes for the future. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.