Soccer-Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
Dec 30 English Premier League result and standings on Friday. Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 18 14 3 1 53 15 45 2 Manchester United 18 14 3 1 47 14 45 3 Tottenham Hotspur 17 12 2 3 34 19 38 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 18 10 4 4 36 21 34 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 24 15 34 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 18 10 3 5 34 26 33 7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 18 7 4 7 18 28 25 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 4 8 19 26 22 10 Everton 17 6 3 8 18 20 21 11 Norwich City 18 5 6 7 27 33 21 12 Aston Villa 18 4 8 6 19 23 20 13 Fulham 18 4 7 7 19 24 19 14 Swansea City 18 4 7 7 17 22 19 15 Sunderland 18 4 6 8 22 22 18 16 Queens Park Rangers 18 4 5 9 18 32 17 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 4 4 10 20 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 18 3 5 10 15 35 14 19 Bolton Wanderers 18 4 0 14 22 41 12 20 Blackburn Rovers 18 2 5 11 25 39 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT) Manchester United v Blackburn Rovers (1245) Arsenal v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Chelsea v Aston Villa (1500) Norwich City v Fulham (1500) Stoke City v Wigan Athletic (1500) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Playing on Sunday West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1230) Sunderland v Manchester City (1500)
Playing on Monday Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1500) Fulham v Arsenal (1730) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
LONDON, Feb 3 Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.