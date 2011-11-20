Nov 20 English Premier League result and
standings on Sunday.
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2
Played on Saturday
Everton 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1
Norwich City 1 Arsenal 2
Stoke City 2 Queens Park Rangers 3
Sunderland 0 Fulham 0
Swansea City 0 Manchester United 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Bolton Wanderers 1
Wigan Athletic 3 Blackburn Rovers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 12 11 1 0 42 11 34
2 Manchester United 12 9 2 1 29 12 29
3 Newcastle United 12 7 4 1 18 11 25
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 12 7 1 4 25 17 22
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 7 1 2 21 15 22
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 12 6 4 2 16 11 22
7 Arsenal 12 7 1 4 25 22 22
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 11 3 6 2 16 15 15
9 Queens Park Rangers 12 4 3 5 13 22 15
10 West Bromwich Albion 12 4 2 6 11 17 14
11 Norwich City 12 3 4 5 17 20 13
12 Everton 11 4 1 6 13 16 13
13 Swansea City 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
14 Stoke City 12 3 3 6 10 22 12
15 Sunderland 12 2 5 5 14 13 11
16 Fulham 12 2 5 5 14 15 11
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 3 2 7 13 20 11
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 12 3 0 9 19 29 9
19 Blackburn Rovers 12 1 4 7 16 27 7
20 Wigan Athletic 12 1 3 8 10 23 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)
