Sept 26 English Premier League result and standings on Monday

Norwich City 2 Sunderland 1

Played on Sunday Queens Park Rangers 1 Aston Villa 1

Played on Saturday Arsenal 3 Bolton Wanderers 0 Chelsea 4 Swansea City 1 Liverpool 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Manchester City 2 Everton 0 Manchester United 1 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 3 Blackburn Rovers 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 22 5 16 2 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 19 5 16 3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 6 3 3 0 7 3 12 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 7 Stoke City 6 2 3 1 4 6 9 ------------------------- 8 Aston Villa 6 1 5 0 7 5 8 9 Norwich City 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 10 Queens Park Rangers 6 2 2 2 5 7 8 11 Everton 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 2 1 3 5 8 7 13 Arsenal 6 2 1 3 9 14 7 14 Sunderland 6 1 2 3 7 6 5 15 Wigan Athletic 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 16 Swansea City 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 17 Fulham 6 0 4 2 4 7 4 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 6 1 1 4 8 13 4 19 West Bromwich Albion 6 1 1 4 3 8 4 20 Bolton Wanderers 6 1 0 5 8 16 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)