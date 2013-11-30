Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 30
Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0
Cardiff City 0 Arsenal 3
Everton 4 Stoke City 0
Newcastle United 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 0
West Ham United 3 Fulham 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 13 10 1 2 27 10 31
2 Liverpool 12 7 3 2 24 13 24
3 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 21 10 24
-------------------------
4 Everton 13 6 6 1 21 13 24
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 19 18 23
-------------------------
6 Manchester City 12 7 1 4 34 12 22
7 Southampton 12 6 4 2 15 7 22
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 12 6 3 3 20 15 21
9 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 2 4 9 12 20
10 Aston Villa 13 4 4 5 13 14 16
11 Swansea City 12 4 3 5 17 16 15
12 West Bromwich Albion 13 3 6 4 15 16 15
13 Hull City 12 4 2 6 9 15 14
14 Norwich City 13 4 2 7 11 23 14
15 West Ham United 13 3 4 6 12 14 13
16 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 12 18 13
17 Cardiff City 13 3 4 6 11 20 13
-------------------------
18 Fulham 13 3 1 9 11 24 10
19 Sunderland 13 2 2 9 8 24 8
20 Crystal Palace 13 2 1 10 7 22 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 1
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1200)
Hull City v Liverpool (1405)
Chelsea v Southampton (1610)
Manchester City v Swansea City (1610)