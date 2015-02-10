Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 10
Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1
Hull City 2 Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 24 17 5 2 54 21 56
2 Manchester City 24 14 7 3 47 24 49
3 Southampton 24 14 3 7 38 17 45
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 25 13 6 6 47 28 45
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 24 12 8 4 40 23 44
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 4 8 39 34 43
7 Liverpool 25 12 6 7 36 29 42
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 24 10 7 7 36 28 37
9 Swansea City 24 9 7 8 28 31 34
10 Stoke City 24 9 6 9 27 29 33
11 Newcastle United 24 8 7 9 30 36 31
12 Everton 24 6 9 9 31 34 27
13 Crystal Palace 24 6 8 10 26 34 26
14 Sunderland 25 4 12 9 22 36 24
15 Hull City 25 5 8 12 23 34 23
16 West Bromwich Albion 24 5 8 11 22 34 23
17 Queens Park Rangers 25 6 4 15 26 43 22
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 25 5 7 13 12 34 22
19 Burnley 24 4 9 11 23 40 21
20 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 22 40 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 11
Chelsea v Everton (1945)
Manchester United v Burnley (1945)
Southampton v West Ham United (1945)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1945)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (2000)