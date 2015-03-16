March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, March 16
Swansea City 0 Liverpool 1
Sunday, March 15
Chelsea 1 Southampton 1
Everton 3 Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Saturday, March 14
Arsenal 3 West Ham United 0
Burnley 1 Manchester City 0
Crystal Palace 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Leicester City 0 Hull City 0
Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4
West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 28 19 7 2 58 23 64
2 Manchester City 29 17 7 5 59 28 58
3 Arsenal 29 17 6 6 56 30 57
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 29 16 8 5 50 26 56
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 29 16 6 7 43 30 54
-------------------------
6 Southampton 29 15 5 9 40 21 50
7 Tottenham Hotspur 29 15 5 9 46 42 50
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 29 12 6 11 33 35 42
9 Swansea City 29 11 7 11 33 38 40
10 West Ham United 29 10 9 10 39 37 39
11 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 32 46 35
12 Crystal Palace 29 8 9 12 34 40 33
13 West Bromwich Albion 29 8 9 12 27 36 33
14 Everton 29 7 10 12 36 41 31
15 Hull City 29 6 10 13 26 37 28
16 Aston Villa 29 7 7 15 19 38 28
17 Sunderland 29 4 14 11 23 43 26
-------------------------
18 Burnley 29 5 10 14 26 47 25
19 Queens Park Rangers 29 6 4 19 30 52 22
20 Leicester City 28 4 7 17 24 44 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation