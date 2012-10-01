Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 West Ham United 2 Sunday, September 30 Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Saturday, September 29 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2 Everton 3 Southampton 1 Fulham 1 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Norwich City 2 Liverpool 5 Reading 2 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 2 Swansea City 0 Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 6 5 1 0 11 3 16 2 Everton 6 4 1 1 12 6 13 3 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 14 9 12 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 6 3 3 0 12 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11 8 11 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 7 West Ham United 6 3 2 1 7 5 11 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 6 2 3 1 10 4 9 9 Fulham 6 3 0 3 13 9 9 10 Newcastle United 6 2 3 1 8 8 9 11 Swansea City 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 12 Stoke City 6 1 4 1 6 5 7 13 Sunderland 5 1 4 0 5 4 7 14 Liverpool 6 1 2 3 9 12 5 15 Aston Villa 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 16 Wigan Athletic 6 1 1 4 5 11 4 17 Southampton 6 1 0 5 10 18 3 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 6 0 3 3 4 13 3 19 Reading 5 0 2 3 6 11 2 20 Queens Park Rangers 6 0 2 4 4 13 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur