Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, March 6 West Ham United 1 Chelsea 2 Sunday, March 5 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Everton 2 Saturday, March 4 Leicester City 3 Hull City 1 Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0 Swansea City 3 Burnley 2 Watford 3 Southampton 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Crystal Palace 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66 2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56 3 Manchester City 26 17 4 5 53 29 55 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49 7 Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40 9 Stoke City 27 9 8 10 32 40 35 10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33 11 West Ham United 27 9 6 12 36 46 33 12 Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31 13 Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31 14 Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27 15 Leicester City 27 7 6 14 30 45 27 16 Swansea City 27 8 3 16 35 59 27 17 Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25 ------------------------- 18 Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22 19 Hull City 27 5 6 16 24 53 21 20 Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.