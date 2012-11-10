Soccer-Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Feb 22 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 10 Arsenal 3 Fulham 3 Aston Villa 2 Manchester United 3 Everton 2 Sunderland 1 Reading 0 Norwich City 0 Southampton 1 Swansea City 1 Stoke City 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Wigan Athletic 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 11 9 0 2 29 16 27 2 Chelsea 10 7 2 1 22 10 23 3 Manchester City 10 6 4 0 18 9 22 ------------------------- 4 Everton 11 5 5 1 21 14 20 ------------------------- 5 West Bromwich Albion 11 6 2 3 17 12 20 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 2 3 17 14 17 7 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 18 11 16 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 11 4 4 3 24 19 16 9 West Ham United 10 4 3 3 13 11 15 10 Newcastle United 10 3 5 2 12 14 14 11 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 16 15 13 12 Stoke City 11 2 6 3 9 10 12 13 Liverpool 10 2 5 3 13 15 11 14 Wigan Athletic 11 3 2 6 12 18 11 15 Norwich City 11 2 5 4 8 18 11 16 Sunderland 10 1 6 3 7 11 9 17 Aston Villa 11 2 3 6 10 17 9 ------------------------- 18 Reading 10 0 6 4 12 18 6 19 Southampton 11 1 2 8 15 29 5 20 Queens Park Rangers 11 0 4 7 8 20 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 11 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500) Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Feb 22 West Ham United will be seeking revenge for their home loss to Watford in their previous encounter when the London rivals meet again in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Saturday, left back Arthur Masuaku said.
Feb 22 English Premier League side Liverpool announced plans on Wednesday that will see the first team leave their long-time training base in Melwood and move to a redeveloped site in Kirkby, where the current academy is located.