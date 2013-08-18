Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 18
Chelsea 2 Hull City 0
Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Saturday, August 17
Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 3
Liverpool 1 Stoke City 0
Norwich City 2 Everton 2
Sunderland 0 Fulham 1
Swansea City 1 Manchester United 4
West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 2 Cardiff City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Fulham 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Southampton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
9 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
18 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Hull City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5-8: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 19
Manchester City v Newcastle United (1900)