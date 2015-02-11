Soccer-United's Shaw must respond to Mourinho criticism - Neville
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 11 Chelsea 1 Everton 0 Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 3 Burnley 1 Southampton 0 West Ham United 0 Stoke City 1 Manchester City 4 West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 0 Tuesday, February 10 Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1 Hull City 2 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 25 18 5 2 55 21 59 2 Manchester City 25 15 7 3 51 25 52 3 Manchester United 25 13 8 4 43 24 47 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 25 14 4 7 38 17 46 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 25 13 6 6 47 28 45 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 4 8 39 34 43 7 Liverpool 25 12 6 7 36 29 42 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 25 10 8 7 36 28 38 9 Swansea City 25 9 7 9 28 33 34 10 Stoke City 25 9 6 10 28 33 33 11 Newcastle United 25 8 8 9 31 37 32 12 Everton 25 6 9 10 31 35 27 13 Crystal Palace 25 6 9 10 27 35 27 14 West Bromwich Albion 25 6 8 11 24 34 26 15 Sunderland 25 4 12 9 22 36 24 16 Hull City 25 5 8 12 23 34 23 17 Queens Park Rangers 25 6 4 15 26 43 22 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 25 5 7 13 12 34 22 19 Burnley 25 4 9 12 24 43 21 20 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 22 40 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
April 4 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not set his team a points target for their Premier League safety and says that if they build on their solid foundations and focus on each game as it comes then they will continue to defy expectations.