Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 22
Liverpool 4 Fulham 0
Manchester City 1 Reading 0
Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Southampton 0 Sunderland 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Stoke City 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Norwich City 1
West Ham United 1 Everton 2
Wigan Athletic 0 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 17 14 0 3 43 24 42
2 Manchester City 18 11 6 1 34 15 39
3 Arsenal 18 8 6 4 32 18 30
-------------------------
4 Everton 18 7 9 2 30 22 30
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 3 6 30 25 30
-------------------------
6 West Bromwich Albion 18 9 3 6 26 22 30
7 Chelsea 16 8 5 3 28 17 29
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 18 6 7 5 27 23 25
9 Stoke City 18 5 10 3 15 13 25
10 Norwich City 18 6 7 5 20 27 25
11 Swansea City 17 6 5 6 26 22 23
12 West Ham United 18 6 5 7 22 22 23
13 Fulham 18 5 5 8 28 33 20
14 Newcastle United 18 5 5 8 20 26 20
15 Sunderland 18 4 7 7 19 24 19
16 Aston Villa 17 4 6 7 15 24 18
17 Southampton 17 4 3 10 22 33 15
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 18 4 3 11 18 33 15
19 Queens Park Rangers 18 1 7 10 15 31 10
20 Reading 18 1 6 11 21 37 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 23
Swansea City v Manchester United (1330)
Chelsea v Aston Villa (1600)