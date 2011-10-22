Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 22 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Bolton Wanderers 0 Sunderland 2 Liverpool 1 Norwich City 1 Newcastle United 1 Wigan Athletic 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Swansea City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 27 6 22 2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 25 6 20 3 Chelsea 8 6 1 1 20 9 19 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 9 5 4 0 12 6 19 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 9 4 3 2 12 10 15 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 1 2 13 12 13 7 Norwich City 9 3 3 3 11 12 12 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 8 3 3 2 6 8 12 9 Aston Villa 9 2 5 2 11 11 11 10 West Bromwich Albion 9 3 2 4 9 11 11 11 Arsenal 8 3 1 4 12 17 10 12 Sunderland 9 2 3 4 12 10 9 13 Swansea City 9 2 3 4 9 14 9 14 Queens Park Rangers 8 2 3 3 6 14 9 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 2 2 5 8 14 8 16 Fulham 8 1 4 3 10 9 7 17 Everton 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 9 2 0 7 12 24 6 19 Blackburn Rovers 8 1 2 5 9 18 5 20 Wigan Athletic 9 1 2 6 6 15 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Arsenal v Stoke City (1230) Fulham v Everton (1230) Manchester United v Manchester City (1230) Blackburn Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1500)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)