Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 1
Chelsea 3 Southampton 1
Hull City 3 Liverpool 1
Manchester City 3 Swansea City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester United 2
Saturday, November 30
Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0
Cardiff City 0 Arsenal 3
Everton 4 Stoke City 0
Newcastle United 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 0
West Ham United 3 Fulham 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 13 10 1 2 27 10 31
2 Chelsea 13 8 3 2 24 11 27
3 Manchester City 13 8 1 4 37 12 25
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 13 7 3 3 25 16 24
-------------------------
5 Everton 13 6 6 1 21 13 24
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 19 18 23
7 Southampton 13 6 4 3 16 10 22
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 13 6 4 3 22 17 22
9 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 3 4 11 14 21
10 Hull City 13 5 2 6 12 16 17
11 Aston Villa 13 4 4 5 13 14 16
12 West Bromwich Albion 13 3 6 4 15 16 15
13 Swansea City 13 4 3 6 17 19 15
14 Norwich City 13 4 2 7 11 23 14
15 West Ham United 13 3 4 6 12 14 13
16 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 12 18 13
17 Cardiff City 13 3 4 6 11 20 13
-------------------------
18 Fulham 13 3 1 9 11 24 10
19 Sunderland 13 2 2 9 8 24 8
20 Crystal Palace 13 2 1 10 7 22 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation