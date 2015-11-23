Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, November 23
Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 1
Sunday, November 22
Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Ham United 1
Saturday, November 21
Chelsea 1 Norwich City 0
Everton 4 Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 1 Liverpool 4
Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 3
Southampton 0 Stoke City 1
Swansea City 2 AFC Bournemouth 2
Watford 1 Manchester United 2
West Bromwich Albion 2 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 13 8 4 1 28 20 28
2 Manchester United 13 8 3 2 19 9 27
3 Manchester City 13 8 2 3 27 13 26
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 13 8 2 3 23 11 26
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 6 1 24 11 24
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 24 20 21
7 Everton 13 5 5 3 24 16 20
-------------------------
8 Southampton 13 5 5 3 19 14 20
9 Liverpool 13 5 5 3 17 15 20
10 Crystal Palace 13 6 1 6 14 13 19
11 Stoke City 13 5 4 4 11 12 19
12 West Bromwich Albion 13 5 2 6 12 17 17
13 Watford 13 4 4 5 12 14 16
14 Swansea City 13 3 5 5 14 18 14
15 Chelsea 13 4 2 7 17 23 14
16 Norwich City 13 3 3 7 16 24 12
17 Newcastle United 13 2 4 7 13 25 10
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 13 2 3 8 14 26 9
19 AFC Bournemouth 13 2 3 8 14 27 9
20 Aston Villa 13 1 2 10 10 24 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation