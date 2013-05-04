May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
Fulham 2 Reading 4
Norwich City 1 Aston Villa 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Arsenal 1
Swansea City 0 Manchester City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Wigan Athletic 3
West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 35 27 4 4 79 36 85
2 Manchester City 35 21 9 5 61 31 72
3 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 34 19 8 7 68 35 65
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 8 8 61 43 65
-------------------------
6 Everton 35 15 14 6 52 38 59
7 Liverpool 35 14 12 9 67 42 54
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 35 14 6 15 48 47 48
9 Swansea City 35 10 13 12 43 44 43
10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43
11 Stoke City 35 9 13 13 31 41 40
12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40
13 Aston Villa 36 10 10 16 44 65 40
14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39
15 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38
16 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38
17 Sunderland 35 9 10 16 39 51 37
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 35 9 8 18 42 64 35
R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28
R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Liverpool v Everton (1230)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, May 6
Sunderland v Stoke City (1900)