Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Manchester City 0 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66 2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56 3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49 7 Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40 9 Stoke City 28 9 9 10 32 40 36 10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33 11 West Ham United 27 9 6 12 36 46 33 12 Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31 13 Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31 14 Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27 15 Leicester City 27 7 6 14 30 45 27 16 Swansea City 27 8 3 16 35 59 27 17 Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25 ------------------------- 18 Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22 19 Hull City 27 5 6 16 24 53 21 20 Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 11 Bournemouth v West Ham United (1500) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Sunday, March 12 Liverpool v Burnley (1600)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.