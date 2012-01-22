Jan 22 Results and standings from the English
Premier League on Sunday
Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2
Manchester City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, January 21
Bolton Wanderers 3 Liverpool 1
Everton 1 Blackburn Rovers 1
Fulham 5 Newcastle United 2
Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0
Queens Park Rangers 3 Wigan Athletic 1
Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Sunderland 2 Swansea City 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Aston Villa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 22 17 3 2 60 18 54
2 Manchester United 22 16 3 3 54 21 51
3 Tottenham Hotspur 22 14 4 4 41 24 46
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 22 12 5 5 40 25 41
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 22 11 3 8 39 33 36
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 22 10 6 6 32 30 36
7 Liverpool 22 9 8 5 25 21 35
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 22 8 6 8 23 33 30
9 Norwich City 22 7 8 7 32 36 29
10 Sunderland 22 7 6 9 29 24 27
11 Aston Villa 22 6 9 7 26 29 27
12 Fulham 22 6 8 8 28 31 26
13 Swansea City 22 6 8 8 23 27 26
14 Everton 22 7 5 10 22 26 26
15 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 4 11 22 31 25
16 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 5 12 22 37 20
17 Bolton Wanderers 22 6 1 15 28 47 19
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 22 4 6 12 33 45 18
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 4 6 12 25 40 18
20 Wigan Athletic 22 3 6 13 19 45 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation