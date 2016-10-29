Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 29
Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 4
Manchester United 0 Burnley 0
Middlesbrough 2 Bournemouth 0
Sunderland 1 Arsenal 4
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Leicester City 1
Watford 1 Hull City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 24 9 23
2 Arsenal 10 7 2 1 23 10 23
3 Liverpool 10 7 2 1 24 13 23
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 5 0 14 5 20
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 9 6 1 2 19 9 19
-------------------------
6 Everton 9 4 3 2 13 8 15
7 Watford 10 4 3 3 14 13 15
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 10 4 3 3 13 12 15
9 Southampton 9 3 4 2 11 8 13
10 Bournemouth 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
11 Leicester City 10 3 3 4 12 16 12
12 Crystal Palace 10 3 2 5 14 16 11
13 Burnley 10 3 2 5 8 13 11
14 Middlesbrough 10 2 4 4 9 11 10
15 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 10 14 10
16 West Ham United 9 3 1 5 10 17 10
17 Stoke City 9 2 3 4 9 16 9
-------------------------
18 Hull City 10 2 1 7 8 23 7
19 Swansea City 9 1 2 6 8 15 5
20 Sunderland 10 0 2 8 7 20 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
Everton v West Ham United (1330)
Southampton v Chelsea (1600)
Monday, October 31
Stoke City v Swansea City (2000)