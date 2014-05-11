UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 11 Cardiff City 1 Chelsea 2 Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2 Hull City 0 Everton 2 Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 2 West Ham United 0 Norwich City 0 Arsenal 2 Southampton 1 Manchester United 1 Sunderland 1 Swansea City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Aston Villa 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester City 38 27 5 6 102 37 86 2 Liverpool 38 26 6 6 101 50 84 3 Chelsea 38 25 7 6 71 27 82 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 38 24 7 7 68 41 79 ------------------------- 5 Everton 38 21 9 8 61 39 72 6 Tottenham Hotspur 38 21 6 11 55 51 69 ------------------------- 7 Manchester United 38 19 7 12 64 43 64 8 Southampton 38 15 11 12 54 46 56 9 Stoke City 38 13 11 14 45 52 50 10 Newcastle United 38 15 4 19 43 59 49 11 Crystal Palace 38 13 6 19 33 48 45 12 Swansea City 38 11 9 18 54 54 42 13 West Ham United 38 11 7 20 40 51 40 14 Sunderland 38 10 8 20 41 60 38 15 Aston Villa 38 10 8 20 39 61 38 16 Hull City 38 10 7 21 38 53 37 17 West Bromwich Albion 38 7 15 16 43 59 36 ------------------------- R18 Norwich City 38 8 9 21 28 62 33 R19 Fulham 38 9 5 24 40 85 32 R20 Cardiff City 38 7 9 22 32 74 30 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.