Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 10
Burnley 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Chelsea 2 Newcastle United 0
Crystal Palace 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Everton 1 Manchester City 1
Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1
Swansea City 1 West Ham United 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Hull City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 21 15 4 2 46 19 49
2 Manchester City 21 14 5 2 45 20 47
3 Manchester United 20 10 7 3 34 20 37
-------------------------
4 Southampton 20 11 3 6 34 15 36
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 10 4 7 30 29 34
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 20 9 6 5 34 25 33
7 West Ham United 21 9 6 6 32 25 33
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 21 9 5 7 29 27 32
9 Swansea City 21 8 6 7 26 25 30
10 Newcastle United 21 7 6 8 25 33 27
11 Stoke City 20 7 5 8 22 24 26
12 Everton 21 5 7 9 30 34 22
13 Aston Villa 21 5 7 9 11 23 22
14 West Bromwich Albion 21 5 6 10 20 29 21
15 Crystal Palace 21 4 8 9 22 31 20
16 Sunderland 21 3 11 7 18 31 20
17 Burnley 21 4 8 9 19 33 20
-------------------------
18 Hull City 21 4 7 10 20 27 19
19 Queens Park Rangers 21 5 4 12 23 37 19
20 Leicester City 21 4 5 12 20 33 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 11
Arsenal v Stoke City (1330)
Manchester United v Southampton (1600)