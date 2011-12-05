UPDATE 1-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ruthless Chelsea overpower Arsenal to stretch lead
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 5 English Premier League result and standings on Monday Fulham 1 Liverpool 0
Sunday Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Sunderland 1 Saturday Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 Blackburn Rovers 4 Swansea City 2 Manchester City 5 Norwich City 1 Newcastle United 0 Chelsea 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Bolton Wanderers 0 Wigan Athletic 0 Arsenal 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 14 12 2 0 48 13 38 2 Manchester United 14 10 3 1 31 13 33 3 Tottenham Hotspur 13 10 1 2 29 16 31 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 14 9 1 4 31 17 28 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 14 8 2 4 30 23 26 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 14 7 5 2 19 15 26 7 Liverpool 14 6 5 3 17 13 23 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 14 5 3 6 14 23 18 9 Aston Villa 14 3 7 4 16 18 16 10 Everton 13 5 1 7 15 17 16 11 Norwich City 14 4 4 6 20 26 16 12 Queens Park Rangers 14 4 4 6 15 25 16 13 Fulham 14 3 6 5 16 16 15 14 West Bromwich Albion 14 4 3 7 13 21 15 15 Swansea City 14 3 5 6 14 20 14 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 4 2 8 15 24 14 17 Sunderland 14 2 5 7 16 17 11 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 14 2 4 8 21 32 10 19 Bolton Wanderers 14 3 0 11 19 34 9 20 Wigan Athletic 14 2 3 9 12 28 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46 ------------------------- 6 Manch