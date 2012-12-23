Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 23
Chelsea 8 Aston Villa 0
Swansea City 1 Manchester United 1
Saturday, December 22
Liverpool 4 Fulham 0
Manchester City 1 Reading 0
Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Southampton 0 Sunderland 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Stoke City 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Norwich City 1
West Ham United 1 Everton 2
Wigan Athletic 0 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 18 14 1 3 44 25 43
2 Manchester City 18 11 6 1 34 15 39
3 Chelsea 17 9 5 3 36 17 32
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 18 8 6 4 32 18 30
-------------------------
5 Everton 18 7 9 2 30 22 30
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 3 6 30 25 30
7 West Bromwich Albion 18 9 3 6 26 22 30
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 18 6 7 5 27 23 25
9 Stoke City 18 5 10 3 15 13 25
10 Norwich City 18 6 7 5 20 27 25
11 Swansea City 18 6 6 6 27 23 24
12 West Ham United 18 6 5 7 22 22 23
13 Fulham 18 5 5 8 28 33 20
14 Newcastle United 18 5 5 8 20 26 20
15 Sunderland 18 4 7 7 19 24 19
16 Aston Villa 18 4 6 8 15 32 18
17 Southampton 17 4 3 10 22 33 15
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 18 4 3 11 18 33 15
19 Queens Park Rangers 18 1 7 10 15 31 10
20 Reading 18 1 6 11 21 37 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation