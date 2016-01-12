Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 12
AFC Bournemouth 1 West Ham United 3
Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 3 Manchester United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 20 13 3 4 34 18 42
2 Leicester City 20 11 7 2 37 25 40
3 Manchester City 20 12 3 5 39 21 39
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 20 9 9 2 34 16 36
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 21 9 8 4 33 24 35
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 21 9 7 5 27 20 34
7 Crystal Palace 21 9 4 8 23 20 31
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 20 8 6 6 22 24 30
9 Watford 20 8 5 7 25 22 29
10 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 21 21 29
11 Everton 20 6 9 5 36 29 27
12 West Bromwich Albion 20 7 5 8 20 25 26
13 Southampton 20 6 6 8 26 24 24
14 Chelsea 20 6 5 9 26 29 23
15 Norwich City 20 6 5 9 23 32 23
16 AFC Bournemouth 21 5 6 10 23 37 21
17 Swansea City 20 4 7 9 17 26 19
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 21 4 6 11 22 38 18
19 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 22 39 15
20 Aston Villa 21 2 5 14 17 37 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 13
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Manchester City v Everton (1945)
Southampton v Watford (1945)
Stoke City v Norwich City (1945)
Swansea City v Sunderland (1945)
Liverpool v Arsenal (2000)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (2000)
Saturday, January 16
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245)
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500)
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, January 17
Liverpool v Manchester United (1405)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1615)
Monday, January 18
Swansea City v Watford (2000)