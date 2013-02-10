Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 10 Aston Villa 2 West Ham United 1 Manchester United 2 Everton 0 Saturday, February 9 Chelsea 4 Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 0 Fulham 0 Southampton 3 Manchester City 1 Stoke City 2 Reading 1 Sunderland 0 Arsenal 1 Swansea City 4 Queens Park Rangers 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 26 21 2 3 62 31 65 2 Manchester City 26 15 8 3 48 24 53 3 Chelsea 26 14 7 5 55 28 49 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 6 6 44 30 48 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 26 12 8 6 50 29 44 ------------------------- 6 Everton 26 10 12 4 40 32 42 7 Swansea City 26 9 10 7 38 29 37 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 25 9 9 7 44 32 36 9 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 4 11 34 35 34 10 Stoke City 26 7 12 7 26 31 33 11 West Ham United 26 8 6 12 29 38 30 12 Fulham 26 7 8 11 36 42 29 13 Sunderland 26 7 8 11 28 34 29 14 Norwich City 26 6 11 9 25 40 29 15 Southampton 26 6 9 11 36 45 27 16 Newcastle United 26 7 6 13 34 46 27 17 Aston Villa 26 5 9 12 25 50 24 ------------------------- 18 Reading 26 5 8 13 33 48 23 19 Wigan Athletic 26 5 6 15 30 51 21 20 Queens Park Rangers 26 2 11 13 19 41 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 11 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.