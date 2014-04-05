April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 5
Aston Villa 1 Fulham 2
Cardiff City 0 Crystal Palace 3
Chelsea 3 Stoke City 0
Hull City 1 Swansea City 0
Manchester City 4 Southampton 1
Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 4
Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 33 22 6 5 65 24 72
2 Liverpool 32 22 5 5 88 39 71
3 Manchester City 31 22 4 5 84 29 70
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 32 19 7 6 56 37 64
-------------------------
5 Everton 31 17 9 5 49 31 60
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57
7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 5 10 40 44 56
-------------------------
8 Southampton 33 13 9 11 50 44 48
9 Newcastle United 33 14 4 15 38 51 46
10 Stoke City 33 10 10 13 37 48 40
11 West Ham United 32 10 7 15 36 42 37
12 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36
13 Aston Villa 32 9 7 16 35 48 34
14 Crystal Palace 32 10 4 18 23 39 34
15 Swansea City 33 8 9 16 45 49 33
16 West Bromwich Albion 32 6 14 12 37 48 32
17 Norwich City 33 8 8 17 26 52 32
-------------------------
18 Fulham 33 8 3 22 33 74 27
19 Cardiff City 33 6 8 19 29 64 26
20 Sunderland 30 6 7 17 28 48 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 6
Everton v Arsenal (1230)
West Ham United v Liverpool (1500)
Monday, April 7
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1900)