April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
AFC Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4
Arsenal 4 Watford 0
Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 4
Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Norwich City 3 Newcastle United 2
Stoke City 2 Swansea City 2
Sunderland 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
West Ham United 2 Crystal Palace 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 31 19 9 3 54 31 66
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 11 4 57 25 62
3 Arsenal 31 17 7 7 52 30 58
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 31 16 6 9 56 32 54
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 31 13 12 6 49 37 51
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 30 14 8 8 38 27 50
7 Southampton 31 13 8 10 41 32 47
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 32 13 8 11 36 39 47
9 Liverpool 30 12 9 9 46 41 45
10 Chelsea 31 11 11 9 49 41 44
11 West Bromwich Albion 31 10 10 11 30 37 40
12 Everton 29 9 11 9 51 41 38
13 AFC Bournemouth 32 10 8 14 38 54 38
14 Watford 31 10 7 14 30 36 37
15 Swansea City 32 9 10 13 33 42 37
16 Crystal Palace 31 9 7 15 34 42 34
17 Norwich City 32 8 7 17 35 56 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 31 6 9 16 36 55 27
19 Newcastle United 31 6 7 18 31 58 25
20 Aston Villa 32 3 7 22 22 62 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Leicester City v Southampton (1230)
Manchester United v Everton (1500)