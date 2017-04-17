April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
Middlesbrough 1 Arsenal 2
Sunday, April 16
Manchester United 2 Chelsea 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 1
Saturday, April 15
Crystal Palace 2 Leicester City 2
Everton 3 Burnley 1
Southampton 0 Manchester City 3
Stoke City 3 Hull City 1
Sunderland 2 West Ham United 2
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Bournemouth 0
Watford 1 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
3 Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 31 16 12 3 48 24 60
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57
7 Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44
9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40
10 Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40
11 Stoke City 33 10 9 14 37 48 39
12 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37
13 West Ham United 33 10 7 16 44 59 37
14 Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36
15 Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35
16 Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35
17 Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 33 8 4 21 37 68 28
19 Middlesbrough 32 4 12 16 23 39 24
20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation