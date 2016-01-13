Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 13
Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Liverpool 3 Arsenal 3
Manchester City 0 Everton 0
Southampton 2 Watford 0
Stoke City 3 Norwich City 1
Swansea City 2 Sunderland 4
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Leicester City 1
Tuesday, January 12
AFC Bournemouth 1 West Ham United 3
Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 3 Manchester United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 21 13 4 4 37 21 43
2 Leicester City 21 12 7 2 38 25 43
3 Manchester City 21 12 4 5 39 21 40
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 21 9 9 3 34 17 36
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 21 9 8 4 33 24 35
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 21 9 7 5 27 20 34
7 Stoke City 21 9 5 7 24 22 32
-------------------------
8 Crystal Palace 21 9 4 8 23 20 31
9 Liverpool 21 8 7 6 25 27 31
10 Watford 21 8 5 8 25 24 29
11 Everton 21 6 10 5 36 29 28
12 Southampton 21 7 6 8 28 24 27
13 West Bromwich Albion 21 7 6 8 22 27 27
14 Chelsea 21 6 6 9 28 31 24
15 Norwich City 21 6 5 10 24 35 23
16 AFC Bournemouth 21 5 6 10 23 37 21
17 Swansea City 21 4 7 10 19 30 19
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 21 5 3 13 26 41 18
19 Newcastle United 21 4 6 11 22 38 18
20 Aston Villa 21 2 5 14 17 37 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 16
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245)
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500)
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, January 17
Liverpool v Manchester United (1405)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1615)
Monday, January 18
Swansea City v Watford (2000)