Oct 23 English Premier League results
and standings on Sunday.
Arsenal 3 Stoke City 1
Blackburn Rovers 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Fulham 1 Everton 3
Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6
Queens Park Rangers 1 Chelsea 0
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Bolton Wanderers 0 Sunderland 2
Liverpool 1 Norwich City 1
Newcastle United 1 Wigan Athletic 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Swansea City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 9 8 1 0 33 7 25
2 Manchester United 9 6 2 1 26 12 20
3 Chelsea 9 6 1 2 20 10 19
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 9 5 4 0 12 6 19
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 15 13 16
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 9 4 3 2 12 10 15
7 Arsenal 9 4 1 4 15 18 13
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 9 3 3 3 11 12 12
9 Stoke City 9 3 3 3 7 11 12
10 Queens Park Rangers 9 3 3 3 7 14 12
11 Aston Villa 9 2 5 2 11 11 11
12 West Bromwich Albion 9 3 2 4 9 11 11
13 Everton 8 3 1 4 10 12 10
14 Sunderland 9 2 3 4 12 10 9
15 Swansea City 9 2 3 4 9 14 9
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 2 2 5 8 14 8
17 Fulham 9 1 4 4 11 12 7
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 9 2 0 7 12 24 6
19 Wigan Athletic 9 1 2 6 6 15 5
20 Blackburn Rovers 9 1 2 6 10 20 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation