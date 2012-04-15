April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
English Premier League on Sunday
Manchester United 4 Aston Villa 0
Saturday, April 14
Norwich City 1 Manchester City 6
Sunderland 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Swansea City 3 Blackburn Rovers 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 34 26 4 4 82 28 82
2 Manchester City 34 24 5 5 85 27 77
3 Arsenal 33 20 4 9 66 41 64
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 33 17 8 8 57 38 59
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 33 17 8 8 50 42 59
-------------------------
6 Chelsea 33 16 9 8 56 38 57
7 Everton 33 13 8 12 38 34 47
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 33 12 10 11 40 36 46
9 Sunderland 34 11 10 13 42 41 43
10 Fulham 33 11 10 12 43 43 43
11 Norwich City 34 11 10 13 47 58 43
12 Swansea City 34 11 9 14 38 44 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 6 16 40 47 42
14 Stoke City 33 11 9 13 32 45 42
15 Aston Villa 33 7 14 12 35 48 35
16 Queens Park Rangers 34 8 7 19 38 57 31
17 Wigan Athletic 33 7 10 16 31 57 31
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 32 9 2 21 36 65 29
19 Blackburn Rovers 34 7 7 20 45 73 28
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 5 8 21 34 73 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 16
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (1900)