April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 26
Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0
Everton 3 Manchester United 0
Saturday, April 25
Burnley 0 Leicester City 1
Crystal Palace 0 Hull City 2
Manchester City 3 Aston Villa 2
Newcastle United 2 Swansea City 3
Queens Park Rangers 0 West Ham United 0
Southampton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Stoke City 1 Sunderland 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 33 23 8 2 65 26 77
2 Manchester City 34 20 7 7 70 36 67
3 Arsenal 33 20 7 6 63 32 67
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 34 19 8 7 59 34 65
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 33 17 7 9 47 36 58
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 17 7 10 55 49 58
-------------------------
7 Southampton 34 17 6 11 47 26 57
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 34 14 8 12 41 44 50
9 Stoke City 34 13 8 13 39 42 47
10 Everton 34 11 11 12 44 43 44
11 West Ham United 34 11 11 12 42 42 44
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 9 14 42 47 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 34 9 10 15 32 46 37
14 Newcastle United 34 9 8 17 36 57 35
15 Aston Villa 34 8 8 18 26 48 32
16 Hull City 33 7 10 16 31 45 31
17 Leicester City 33 8 7 18 35 51 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 33 5 15 13 26 49 30
19 Queens Park Rangers 34 7 6 21 38 59 27
20 Burnley 34 5 11 18 26 52 26
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation