Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 1
Leicester City 2 Everton 2
Manchester United 1 Swansea City 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Hull City 1
Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 2
West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
1 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Hull City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
6 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
6 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
6 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
6 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1-5: Champions League / EC I
6-9: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
Liverpool v Southampton (1230)
Newcastle United v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, August 18
Burnley v Chelsea (1900)