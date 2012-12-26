Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.