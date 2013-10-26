Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Aston Villa 0 Everton 2
Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2
Liverpool 4 West Bromwich Albion 1
Manchester United 3 Stoke City 2
Norwich City 0 Cardiff City 0
Southampton 2 Fulham 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 9 7 1 1 20 9 22
2 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 17 8 20
3 Southampton 9 5 3 1 10 3 18
-------------------------
4 Everton 9 5 3 1 14 10 18
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 8 5 2 1 14 5 17
-------------------------
6 Manchester City 8 5 1 2 20 9 16
7 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 8 5 16
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 9 4 2 3 14 12 14
9 Hull City 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
10 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 11 14 11
11 Swansea City 8 3 1 4 12 11 10
12 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 8 10 10
13 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 9 12 10
13 Fulham 9 3 1 5 9 12 10
15 Cardiff City 9 2 3 4 8 13 9
16 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 8 8 8
17 Stoke City 9 2 2 5 6 10 8
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
19 Crystal Palace 9 1 0 8 6 19 3
20 Sunderland 8 0 1 7 5 20 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1600)
Swansea City v West Ham United (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1600)