UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 29 Burnley 1 Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 1 Stoke City 0 Manchester United 3 Hull City 0 Queens Park Rangers 3 Leicester City 2 Sunderland 0 Chelsea 0 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Arsenal 1 West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 13 10 3 0 30 11 33 2 Southampton 12 8 2 2 24 6 26 3 Manchester City 12 7 3 2 24 13 24 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 13 6 4 3 22 15 22 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 21 16 21 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 21 15 20 7 Swansea City 13 5 4 4 17 14 19 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 13 5 4 4 14 16 19 9 Everton 12 4 5 3 22 19 17 10 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 2 5 16 17 17 11 Liverpool 13 5 2 6 16 18 17 12 Stoke City 13 4 3 6 13 16 15 13 Sunderland 13 2 8 3 12 19 14 14 Crystal Palace 13 3 4 6 18 22 13 15 West Bromwich Albion 13 3 4 6 13 18 13 16 Aston Villa 13 3 4 6 7 18 13 17 Hull City 13 2 5 6 14 20 11 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 13 3 2 8 14 25 11 19 Burnley 13 2 5 6 9 21 11 20 Leicester City 13 2 4 7 13 21 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 30 Southampton v Manchester City (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1600)
March 21 Two home wins in a row lifted Bournemouth clear of the relegation zone and Swansea City manager Paul Clement has urged his squad to follow suit as they prepare for back to back home games against Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur.
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.