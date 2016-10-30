Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 30 Everton 2 West Ham United 0 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 4 Manchester United 0 Burnley 0 Middlesbrough 2 Bournemouth 0 Sunderland 1 Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Leicester City 1 Watford 1 Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 24 9 23 2 Arsenal 10 7 2 1 23 10 23 3 Liverpool 10 7 2 1 24 13 23 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 10 7 1 2 21 9 22 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 5 0 14 5 20 ------------------------- 6 Everton 10 5 3 2 15 8 18 7 Watford 10 4 3 3 14 13 15 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 9 Southampton 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 10 Bournemouth 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 11 Leicester City 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 12 Crystal Palace 10 3 2 5 14 16 11 13 Burnley 10 3 2 5 8 13 11 14 Middlesbrough 10 2 4 4 9 11 10 15 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 10 14 10 16 West Ham United 10 3 1 6 10 19 10 17 Stoke City 9 2 3 4 9 16 9 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 10 2 1 7 8 23 7 19 Swansea City 9 1 2 6 8 15 5 20 Sunderland 10 0 2 8 7 20 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Stoke City v Swansea City (2000)
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City