Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 4
Arsenal 2 Hull City 0
Fulham 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Liverpool 5 Norwich City 1
Manchester United 0 Everton 1
Southampton 2 Aston Villa 3
Stoke City 0 Cardiff City 0
Sunderland 3 Chelsea 4
Swansea City 3 Newcastle United 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Manchester City 3
Tuesday, December 3
Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 14 11 1 2 29 10 34
2 Chelsea 14 9 3 2 28 14 30
3 Manchester City 14 9 1 4 40 14 28
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 14 8 3 3 30 17 27
-------------------------
5 Everton 14 7 6 1 22 13 27
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 3 4 13 15 24
7 Newcastle United 14 7 2 5 19 21 23
-------------------------
8 Southampton 14 6 4 4 18 13 22
9 Manchester United 14 6 4 4 22 18 22
10 Aston Villa 14 5 4 5 16 16 19
11 Swansea City 14 5 3 6 20 19 18
12 Hull City 14 5 2 7 12 18 17
13 West Bromwich Albion 14 3 6 5 17 19 15
14 Stoke City 14 3 5 6 12 18 14
15 Cardiff City 14 3 5 6 11 20 14
16 Norwich City 14 4 2 8 12 28 14
17 West Ham United 14 3 4 7 12 15 13
-------------------------
18 Fulham 14 3 1 10 12 26 10
19 Crystal Palace 14 3 1 10 8 22 10
20 Sunderland 14 2 2 10 11 28 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 7
Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245)
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (1500)
Liverpool v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Chelsea (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
Sunday, December 8
Fulham v Aston Villa (1330)
Arsenal v Everton (1600)
Monday, December 9
Swansea City v Hull City (2000)