Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 16 AFC Bournemouth 3 Norwich City 0 Aston Villa 1 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 3 Everton 3 Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 2 West Ham United 1 Southampton 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 22 12 8 2 39 26 44 2 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 21 43 3 Arsenal 21 13 4 4 37 21 43 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 9 3 38 18 39 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 22 9 8 5 34 26 35 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 21 9 7 5 27 20 34 7 Stoke City 21 9 5 7 24 22 32 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 22 9 4 9 23 24 31 9 Liverpool 21 8 7 6 25 27 31 10 Southampton 22 8 6 8 31 24 30 11 Everton 22 6 11 5 39 32 29 12 Watford 21 8 5 8 25 24 29 13 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 6 9 22 30 27 14 Chelsea 22 6 7 9 31 34 25 15 AFC Bournemouth 22 6 6 10 26 37 24 16 Norwich City 22 6 5 11 24 38 23 17 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 24 39 21 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 21 4 7 10 19 30 19 19 Sunderland 22 5 3 14 27 45 18 20 Aston Villa 22 2 6 14 18 38 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 Liverpool v Manchester United (1405) Stoke City v Arsenal (1615) Monday, January 18 Swansea City v Watford (2000)
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.